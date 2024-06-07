Fortnite players think vaulted game mode would make the XP grind bearable

Fortnite players are rallying to reinstate the cherished Impostors game mode, recognizing its potential to significantly ease XP earnings this season.

Impostors was a mode in which one player was the secret “Impostor” while the other players tried to figure out and get rid of the mole. The game mode was first introduced back in Chapter 2 Season 7 and was removed during Chapter 3 Season 3 after being in the game for a little over a year.

It’s been two years since Impostors’ removal but it is still on the minds of many players who wish for Impostors to make a return for the sake of XP. Fortnite Chapter 5 has seen a major decrease in XP gains over the last three seasons, which has not gone unnoticed by the community.

With Fortnite now extending Battle Pass rewards beyond tier 100, the need to accumulate as much XP as possible before the season’s end has become a pressing concern. Some community members believe reinstating the Imposters game mode would be the perfect solution.

“The XP you could get was INSANE. It was also so dang fun,” stated one commenter on Reddit.

The XP that Impostors gave was the main point of the conversation, with many also stating that they would enjoy the mode coming back just because of how much fun it was. However with the XP nerfs with Chapter 5, specifically with Season 3, the reason for the game mode’s removal has become more apparent.

“I don’t know why they ever removed it. It was fun and really good for grinding XP if you missed most of the season. Oh, wait, that’s probably exactly why they removed it,” pointed out another.

Impostors have been out of Fortnite for almost two years, and with collaborations with Among Us, there may be no reason for Fortnite to return to the mode. Regardless, the community has a soft spot for the gone but not forgotten game mode that was both fun and worth playing for the XP.