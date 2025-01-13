Fortnite players think this popular POI could be on Godzilla’s hit list

Fortnite fans believe Godzilla might destroy a Chapter 6 Season 1 bridge during the kaiju’s upcoming in-game debut. The theory is based on a mix of official hints, speculative lore, and Godzilla’s iconic bridge-smashing history.

Godzilla stomps into Fortnite as part of a mini-event starting January 14, 2025. Players will find the kaiju as an NPC boss on the map. A new Godzilla skin also drops January 17, featuring rugged details and gunmetal pink spikes.

But it’s not just about cosmetics – rumors suggest Godzilla might bring destruction, including possibly recreating the Golden Gate Bridge scene from Godzilla (2014).

Article continues after ad

Fans speculate Shining Span could be the target, fitting with Fortnite’s love of dynamic map changes, and now Fortnite’s Twitter/X account has only added fuel to the fire.

Enjoy Shining Span POI while you can; Godzilla’s on the way

Fortnite AUZ posted a photo of Shining Span with the caption, “What if we met at the top of Shining Span and held hands?” A fan quickly replied with a meme of Godzilla snapping the bridge, adding, “Until a giant lizard arrives and destroys everything.” Fortnite ANZ’s response was a suggestive eyes emoji.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some players believe it’s a nod to Godzilla’s bridge-destroying legacy. Others think Fortnite is just stirring hype and engagement. After all, Godzilla’s smashed iconic bridges like the Golden Gate (2014) and Brooklyn Bridge (1998). Why wouldn’t Fortnite’s largest bridge be next?

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 introduced a vibrant, Japanese-inspired map featuring 18 new POIs, including Shining Span. This massive suspension bridge connects Seaport City to the eastern map regions.

Players love its strategic position and unique features, like rideable cables and ramps for vehicle tricks. But its prominence has some fans worried, thanks to recent Godzilla teases.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite also dropped a trailer showing off Godzilla stomp on Seaport City, with the Shining Span POI bridge on the background.

With the Godzilla update dropping January 14, Shining Span might not last long. If you’ve got plans there, enjoy it while you can – before the kaiju does what he does best.