Fortnite players think they’re “Absolutely Doomed” with this “1000 HP” item

Fortnite players are freaking out over an ultra-rare item that grants “1000 HP” and powerful abilities, leading many to joke they’re “Absolutely Doomed.”

The current season, titled Absolute Doom, launched on August 16, 2024. Themed around Marvel’s Doctor Doom, this season continues Fortnite’s collaboration with Marvel.

The storyline revolves around Doctor Doom wielding the mythical Pandora’s box, threatening the Fortnite universe. Players take on the role of various Marvel heroes, like Gwenpool and War Machine, to stop Doom’s ambitions and restore peace.

However, the excitement turned to dread when players got a taste of the new Ultra Doom mythic item. It grants 500 Health, 500 Shield, and several powerful abilities.

On Reddit, one player shared a video questioning if it’s even possible to deal with an opponent armed with all this firepower.

Doom’s Chosen abilities include Arcane Barrage, which unleashes a deadly multishot attack, and Scorch Beam, a long-range damage-dealing beam. Players can also use Mystical Gigabomb for aerial attacks or Dive Kick for a powerful crash down on foes. In addition to these abilities, the Ultra Doom item provides unlimited sprint and a shield siphon.

One player expressed their disbelief, saying, “uhm wtf am i seeing 500 hp and 500 shield with a weapon that does more dmg then thanos beam could???”

They compared the item to the notorious Thanos Beam, which could deal massive damage at long range.

Another player complained, “This should be an LTM instead of a stupid 5% spawn chance. There’s a good chance I never get to use this because of how they added it.”

A third player joked, “Why don’t they just skip all this foreplay and make a big red button that nukes everyone?”

Despite some proposing strategies like using a Jetpack or teaming up against the Doom-powered player, the consensus is clear: “We truly are Absolutely Doomed.”

While the Ultra Doom, and its ultra low drop rate, didn’t win players over, the season’s other additions, like Gwenpool’s 4th-wall-breaking antics, have been a hit.