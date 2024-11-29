Fortnite players think Godzilla vs. Kong showdown is coming in Chapter 6

Godzilla is confirmed to be attacking the Fortnite map during Chapter 6, but after a new trailer players think that King Kong could also be joining the action for a showdown with his old rival

The Fortnite Chapter 6 update arrives on December 1 and it’s set to be one of the biggest to date – in more ways than one. Not only is the island getting a Japanese-themed makeover, but Godzilla is also coming as a Battle Pass skin.

Not only that, but the kaiju is also going to be stomping around the map in every match as a boss NPC for players to fight. This, along with the fact that there will be a giant turtle POI moving around the island, left fans wondering which other monsters could appear.

Now, after the official Chapter 6 launch trailer was released by Epic Games, players think they’ve spotted a hint that King King could arrive at a later date,

Fortnite dataminer ‘SamLeakss’ pointed out that the copyright for both monsters is listed at the end of the trailer, as the 2024 movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is credited.

This quickly convinced many players that Kong could arrive on the map during Chapter 6, either to join forces with Godzilla or square off against him.

“We definitely getting Kong. Book it,” said one excited player, while another added: “Two giant creatures, that’s gonna be hella amazing.”

Some even theorized that a fight between the two could have the makings of a special in-game event later in Season 1: “We might be able to already piece together the season-end event.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that the two have appeared in a game at the same time either, as Call of Duty: Warzone held the Operation Monarach event in 2022 which had both Godzilla and Kong terrorizing Caldera.

However, while the community would no doubt be here for a Godzilla vs. Kong event in Fortnite, this mention in the trailer doesn’t necessarily mean it’s confirmed.

As many players also pointed out, the credit to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire could be referring to the fact that the Godzilla design Epic Games are using is taken straight from that movie, complete with its bright pink spikes.

So, it’s very possible that the mention of Kong in the copyright section won’t lead to Kong, or any other creatures from the Monsterverse, coming to Fortnite. However, if Epic managed to secure Godzilla for an entire season, we can’t rule it out.

Perhaps we’ll get even more teasers about what the future holds in The Finale live event, which is set to kick off Chapter 6.