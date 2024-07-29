Fortnite players think Epic dev leaked Fall Guys skin

Fortnite fans were surprised to spot a Fall Guys skin in the game ahead of the collaboration’s release date, sparking rumors that an Epic dev might have spilled the beans.

The much-hyped Fortnite and Fall Guys collaboration will let players design custom Fall Guys obstacle courses in the Fortnite universe. Players will be able to use a suite of tools and assets to create quirky islands filled with checkpoints, obstacles, and platforms.

Starting August 6, players will be able to share their masterpieces via the Creator Portal, but players can already tinker with the new content in UEFN.

As it stands, players shouldn’t be able to use Fall Guys skins outside of Fall Guys creative islands, and even when the collab officially drops, the bean skins and their tiny hitboxes aren’t made for Battle Royale modes.

That’s why one player on Reddit was surprised to spot a Fall Guys skin ahead of the planned release in Battle Royale.

The player shared a clip featuring a user named [EPIC] Rico sporting the pink Fall Guys bean skin in Fortnite’s Battle Royale lobby. The footage shows Rico emoting as he’s swarmed by a crowd of intrigued players.

The sighting and username featuring “Epic” led some to suspect this was an Epic employee testing the skin.

The comments range from “He has epic in his name so maybe,” to “It’s nice to see that Epic lets their employees mess around sometimes.”

One fan humorously suggested, “They need to actually have this as an option. I think there should just be a battle royale mode where you can play as a bean.”

Looking ahead, Fortnite continues to thrive by incorporating modes like LEGO, Rocket Racing, and Festival. This Fall Guys and Fortnite collab is the latest example of Epic Games’ knack for keeping the game fresh, despite some players calling the meta “stale.”

