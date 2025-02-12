Fortnite player stumbles upon unreleased skin in their match

One Fortnite player has spotted an unreleased skin being used in a lobby and shared their discovery with others.

First appearing in Chapter 2, Season 1, bots have been a part of Fortnite for a long time now. Unlike human players, they’re generally very predictable, often walking in a straight line, destroying builds for no reason in the middle of a fight, or even just having a questionable aim.

On a rare occasion, they can also absolutely stomp you – that is, if you somehow get really unlucky in the match. One thing for sure is that they’ll usually wear random cosmetics to blend in with all the other real players.

These can be a mix of default skins or old skins, among others. However, in a surprising turn of events, one user has somehow managed to find a bot wearing a skin that has yet to even be released in the game.

Fortnite bot wearing an unreleased Ghoul skin has been spotted

According to a user in a Reddit thread, their friends had encountered a bot wearing an unreleased skin on the spawn island. The skin uses a red and black color palette and resembles a ninja—fitting to the Chapter 6, Season 1 theme.

Based on the information on Fortnite.gg, as well as leaks, this Epic rarity skin appears to be part of the Red Undead set that has yet to hit the Shop.

The user then theorized that bots in the game will just pull from a pool of cosmetics without “knowing if they’re released yet or not.” While this discovery surprised them, others in the comments claimed to have also been in a similar situation.

Some users have pointed out that they didn’t just see bots rocking unreleased skins; they also saw them wearing “impossible style” combinations.

What this means is that these bots would be wearing certain aspects of a skin that’s normally locked into an outfit or style. One example is seeing Peely using Superman’s cape, as one user wrote.

A different player even mentioned seeing a “Wukong bot” using the Black Panther cape.

Meanwhile, some players have mentioned that they’ve also spotted bots using unreleased emotes, giving an early closer look at them.