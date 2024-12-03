Fortnite players slam “ridiculous” XP changes in Chapter 6

While Fortnite Chapter 6 has brought new additions to the game, players aren’t happy with how the XP works currently.

If there’s one thing a lot of players collectively agree on when it comes to Chapter 2 Remix, it’s how great it feels to level up the Battle Pass quickly. This is because the previous chapter was only one month long, and the overall Battle Pass had fewer tabs than a regular season.

Nonetheless, many found it rewarding to play as there was a quick sense of progression. Now that Chapter 6 is here, however, things have changed quite drastically.

While it’ll take time to get used to grinding in a longer season again, the community has already noticed one major problem, which is none other than how the XP works in the current season.

Fortnite players are convinced playing in Chapter 6 feels like a “chore”

Epic previously announced that Fortnite Crew will be getting some changes. Along with this, it was also made known that players could progress multiple passes regardless of the mode they’re playing.

While that sounds great on paper, it didn’t take too long for players to notice the downside. Many have already pointed out that the “unified XP” has led to the daily XP of each mode merged as “one global daily bonus” instead of having daily quests in different modes to get more XP.

Moreover, the changes have also included a weekly XP cap for different modes, which has led to many players feeling frustrated about playing this season.

“I’ve played about 30 games, won 4-5, came mostly in the top 5 if not second (I really hate that new boss medallion lol), completed everything aside from the expert shotgun/smg/etc ones, played a few ranked, and am only at level 10. The daily quests are nerfed as well. This is ridiculous,” one user wrote.

“Played from 11PM – 5AM this morning, went from level 7-13 … s***s wild. I played multiple modes too, last chapter I would be level 30ish within the first 2 days at least lmao,” mentioned another.

Meanwhile, one user said, “This game is becoming a chore, man,” another replied, “Yep, that’s why people are now calling it Chorenite.”

Many players, especially those who play casually, have hoped Epic would reconsider this decision, as not everyone has the privilege of being able to fully commit to grinding the game.

Your best bet to help you level out right now is to try to complete all the weekly challenges and quests for that XP bump.