Fortnite players slam Nitrodome changes & claim they took away Season 3’s identity

Fortnite has removed the rock Jam Tracks from the Nitrodrome POI and replaced them with lobby music, which hasn’t gone over well with the community.

Nitrodrome is one of the new landing spots in Chapter 5 Season 3 and was an instant favorite thanks to its unique lineup of rock music.

However, the charm of the Nitrodrome has faded as the unique rock tracks that once defined its atmosphere have been replaced with generic lobby music, hand-picked by Epic Games.

Each season, new lobby music is added through the Battle Pass, which allows players to switch up what they’re listening to before jumping onto the map. These songs don’t quite exude the same hardcore energy once present in the Nitrodrome, thanks to its once endless supply of rock and roll.

The community has since demanded a reversal, urging Fortnite to restore the Nitrodrome’s original rock music and do away with the Lobby Music.

“Entering the Nitrodrome for the first time and hearing ‘Hail to the King’ being blasted on the speakers was magical; this sucks comparatively,” stated the top comment on Reddit.

Several theories began to pop up in the comment section about why Fortnite would eliminate the Jam Tracks in the main game after initially including them when the season was released. The most popular answer seemed to be that the music, which was copyrighted, would put streamers in a problematic position for potentially being punished because of it.

“I assume they’re doing this as a temporary fix before making the copyrighted music be replaced by lobby music while streaming mode is on,” suggested another commenter.

The exact reason for the change is unknown, as Fortnite nor the devs elaborated or officially acknowledged the change.