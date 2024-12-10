Fortnite players slam ‘hated’ Chapter 6 Season 1 POI

There’s been a lot to get used to in the latest season of Fortnite, and, while player numbers have soared thanks to the introduction of Fortnite OG, loyal players are sticking with the standard Battle Royale experience.

Chapter 6 Season 1’s Hunters update has added plenty of new mechanics, weapons, and POIs to this supersized map, although not everyone is a fan of all these changes.

Fortnite players old and new have been sharing their favorite landing spots in the revamped season, with Shogun’s Solitude being a haven for those hunting for an elusive job board and Seaport City perfect for those who want to jump straight in a car after looting.

Unfortunately, not all Fortnite POIs are created equal.

Fortnite players mock Burd POI

Fortnite players are confused by why the Burd POI even exists. The Japan-themed Chapter 6 Season 1 has added a new corporation to the Fortnite mythos, with Burd serving as the flagship mascot of gas station, convenience store, and restaurant chain.

As well as being the shortest named POI ever in Fortnite, it seems to be a strange mashup of the words ‘bird’ and ‘turd’.

The point of interest sticks out on the map, with the poop-shaped mascot and name Burd jarring against more serene names like Magic Mosses and Demon’s Dojo.

More than its name, some are confused about why this location exists at all – serving as little more than a supersized gas station. Redditor u/SentenceTypical1719 writes: “Unless something big is gonna happen this should not be a POI.”

Another Burd hater wrote, “In my honest opinion, it was a mistake/joke that the devs found funny while making the season and didn’t remove.”

Someone else suggested how Epic can draw players to the underused POI, concluding, “They are going to drop the ‘open 7 chests at BURD’ quest. At least I hope so.”

Indeed, this location isn’t without its benefits. Considering you can open up to four chests in one room, the fact it’s forgotten or disliked by many could be used to your advantage when it comes to looting.

There are all the typical jokes about “Burd is the word,” but it’s clear the OP isn’t alone in their disdain for the gas-guzzling POI. Of course, with Chapter 6 Season 1 running until February 21, 2025, there’s plenty of time for things to change.

Burd is in a relatively unoccupied area of the map, which usually means a location is primed for some big overhaul. One optimistic player joked that Burd could be the most relevant POI ever to the Fortnite storyline. Let’s be honest, stranger things have happened in Fortnite.