Fortnite players slam Epic’s “greedy” Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass change

Perceptive Fortnite players have discovered some changes with the new Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass that seem like it could make it a lot tougher to receive its Bonus Rewards.

A Fortnite season typically lasts around 10 weeks, giving fans plenty of time to level up and unlock all the unique rewards. But for this Marvel-themed Season, players realized that the level requirement to obtain the non-Super Style Bonus Rewards has been increased to level 150.

In the previous season, fans only had to make it to level 130 to acquire the normal and post-Battle Pass Bonus Rewards. This left many players afraid of the added levels and the possibility of having to work even harder for these cosmetics.

This is nothing new for Fortnite, but having to make it all the way to 150 is a daunting task for many players.

A Reddit post outlined the Season 4 change by counting all the levels required to gain each item in the Bonus Rewards. Many fans in the replies shared their worries about the chance of not making it to level 150 by the end of the season.

One response said that it “better be easier to get XP, because I barely made 130 last season.” While this all depends on the time you have per day to play Fortnite, the 20-level boost can affect all players.

Another reply explained how this change affected them by taking a look back on memory lane. They said that, back in their day, you only needed 100 levels. “Normal working people could finish the list,” they claimed.

On the other hand, some optimistic players explained that it shouldn’t be too difficult to make it to level 150 since “they greatly buffed xp at about the mid point last season.”

In reply to someone wondering why Epic has changed the Battle Pass at all, one user had a simple answer, “Corporate greed.”

With fans already sweating at the idea of having to gain more levels for the Bonus Rewards, you should prepare the take on Chapter 5 Season 4 with the new Accolades and weekly challenges.