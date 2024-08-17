Fortnite players slam Epic for “extremely unfair” way to get free skin

Fortnite has just released a new free skin in Chapter 5 Season 4, but players aren’t particularly happy over the method of obtaining it.

Fortnite has a huge list of skins and cosmetics, whether that be from a crossover or an original concept from the game. While a lot of them usually require you to purchase from the Item Shop, occasionally, the game gives out freebies anyone can grab just by completing missions.

Now, in Chapter 5, Season 4, players finally have the chance to get their hands on the new Katalina skin for free. For the uninitiated, the only way to get this skin right now is by completing Fortnite missions from iOS and Android.

Additionally, the iOS platform is restricted only to the EU at the moment. Due to all these requirements to get the free skin and other rewards, the community has gathered in a Reddit thread to voice their frustrations.

Epic Games The Katalina skin can be unlocked by completing Fortnite mobile quests.

“I can’t even get the free skin because I live in the UK and we aren’t even in the European Union,” said one user. Meanwhile, a different user claimed this is “pretty much a slap in the face” from Epic to players who dare “own an iOS device outside of the EU.”

“I’ve been waiting for the Katalina skin since it was leaked and now I can’t get it free because NA iPhone,” commented another user.

One chimed in, “I’m a Middle Eastern player, and I actually think this is extremely unfair.”

Many other players in the comments were also disappointed and upset, mainly because not only Fortnite doesn’t run well on their phones but because playing on cloud services doesn’t count for these quests.

One user wrote: “Yeah, the only thing is Fortnite sucks on Android, it sucks dead***, am barely getting 30 frames per second despite having a f***ing flagship tablet, STW, Fortnite Festival & Rocket Racing are unplayable, BR and ZB, are at disadvantage. it’s just another f***ing lazy mobile port.”

However, there is a workaround to get this free skin regardless of your device. Many players suggest taking advantage of it before it gets patched out for those who struggle to get it.