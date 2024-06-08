Fortnite players slam Epic as Season 3’s Victory umbrella has been bugged for weeks

Fortnite players are still without a Chapter 5 Season 3 Victory Royale umbrella two weeks after the season’s launch despite multiple wins.

When Chapter 5 Season 3 was released on May 24, players reported not being given their Victory Royale umbrellas after winning games. Fortnite on X addressed the situation, stating they were aware of the issue and working on a potential fix.

Shortly after, Fortnite provided an update, announcing that the issue had been successfully resolved—except for those who won before the bug. However, they did promise to distribute Victory Royale umbrellas to players for their first win of the season. This has left some players who had already won in limbo.

Article continues after ad

“Your first Victory Royale of the season now grants the correct Umbrella reward! For players who had copped their first win before we fixed this, we’ll provide another update when we’ve granted you your missing Umbrella,” said Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

However, as Season 3 reached its second week, players were still reporting that they still had not received an umbrella, even though they had gotten wins after the issue was allegedly resolved.

“No, and I’ve won 7 times I’ve already given up,” stated one commenter who was responding to the Reddit thread about the issue.

Similar comments also stated that they were having the same issue and had gotten wins before and after the initial fix. Those who won after the fix reported receiving their Victory umbrella without any issues.

Article continues after ad

“Next update Epic Games will grant umbrellas to players that didn’t receive them after winning a match. It’s a well-known bug,” said another commenter, pointing out that there was still time for Fortnite to make up for the absence of Chapter 5 Season 3 umbrellas.

At the time of writing, Fortnite has not provided a further update about the state of the Victory Royale umbrella; instead, it has opted to focus on adding new items and balancing the current weapon pool.