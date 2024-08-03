Fortnite players slam devs’ solution to players not getting free Jack Sparrow Ship Glider

Jack Sparrow’s Ship Glider may have been released as the top reward in Fortnite’s Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails event, but players will have to wait before they can receive it due to its event quests being bugged.

Fortnite’s Cursed Sails event set sail on July 19, 2024. By completing various Pirate Code quests, players have been able to obtain a collection of free and premium Pirates of the Caribbean skin and cosmetic rewards.

However, the quests have been riddled with issues, such as quest completion and Battle Pass rewards not being granted. This has even included Jack Sparrow’s very own Jack’s Ship glider, which has widely been regarded as the best free reward you can get in the pass.

Despite players having finished the lengthy task of completing four quests from each Pirate Code and obtaining all eight Map Pieces to unlock the glider, many have been unable to claim the reward.

On August 2, Fortnite issued a statement via their FortniteStatus Twitter/X account to address the issue:

“We’re also aware some players’ Pirate Code Bonus Goals are not being tracked as intended. So long as all eight Map Pieces have been collected, the Jack’s Ship Glider will be granted to your Locker once the event ends.”

Some were patient and welcomed the resolution. “I was literally about to get on here and ask y’all about that. Thanks for letting us know” a Fortnite player responded who echoed the thoughts of a few.

However, the majority of players were left furious and worried if they would actually receive the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean glider.

“This was a big disappointment,” one player simply stated. “I better get my damn glider after this event,” another demanded.

A player added: “This is horse s**t bruh. So your fix is to tell us to wait 3 days to be rewarded with what we already earned?” As many more hit out at Epic and called the wait time “Ridiculous.”

According to Epic, Fortnite players will be able to claim their free Jack’s Ship glider after the Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails event ends on August 6, 2024.