Fortnite players sick of seeing this new skin dominating every match

Fortnite is packed full of characters from all across popular culture, but one skin in particular is taking over every lobby.

Chapter 2 Remix is coming to an end as we head towards Fortnite Chapter 6. After Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Spice had their moment in the sun, the final week of the season is all about Juice WRLD.

A huge tribute to the artist can be found on the island after his death in 2019, and anyone who logs in before November 30 receives a free Slayer Juice WRLD skin. This outfit brings the rapper, who was a huge fan of Fortnite, to the game for the first time as an animated skin.

However, while players have welcomed the tribute, the fact everyone has received the same skin at once has caused a few problems.

Juice WRLD skins are taking over Fortnite

Since the skin was released on November 25, posts began popping up all over social media from players complaining that every match is overrun with Juice WRLD skins.

“I’m tired of seeing that same skin everywhere it’s not even funny,” said one frustrated player on Reddit, while another agreed: “I think I’ve died to a juice wrld skin every game for the past 25 games or so.”

This is often the case with free skins, such as Christmas or other seasonal items, as many players who don’t usually purchase cosmetics will want to make full use of the new skin. But even though it’s nothing new, players have been stunned by how many Juice WRLDs they’ve seen.

“The sheer numbers are staggering. I mean being in matches with multiple squads of four of these, seeing them all over the festival jam stage and every creative map,” said another player. “This is a little different and far more extreme than I’ve ever remembered any free-to-play skin being used.”

While many claimed that it was getting dull seeing the same character over and over again, others claimed it was actually leading to more severe gameplay issues.

“I was in solos yesterday and saw a group of 4 Juice World skins running around together killing everyone,” said one player, before another added: “It’s basically impossible to make meaningful callouts to my teammates now. It’s miserable.”

Despite all these issues, there were also plenty of players who were willing to deal with seeing it so often, given the emotional connection many have to the Juice WRLD skin.

Fortnite Chapter 6 begins on December 1, bringing a fresh map, theme, and Battle Pass, so don’t be surprised to see a better mix of skins once the new season starts.