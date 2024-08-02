Fortnite players sick of “overpowered” weapon ruining Chapter 5 Season 3

One particular weapon introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 has left players feeling frustrated due to its damage and utility.

As we get closer to the end of Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 3, it’s hard not to look back on all the new items and weapons introduced this season. We’ve got Mythic Nitro Cars, Nitro Fists, and even the all-new Magneto Power that allows you to deal damage and shield yourself.

Despite the hype surrounding the Magneto skin in Fortnite, it’s clear not everyone is fond of the weapon the collab brings to the game. Granted, you can’t attack and use the Magneto Power as a shield at the same time, but that hasn’t stopped some players from claiming the weapon is “overpowered” in a Reddit thread.

Fortnite players are fed up with the Magneto Power quest.

“They are the worst part of this season. I don’t even care about the cars anymore. I always found a way around them but these Magneto Hands are overpowered and awful.”

Other players agreed with this take in the comments, with many of them pointing out how the weapon deals too much damage. Some of the comments even compared this with Waterbending, which was deemed OP last season.

“95 damage, five shots and btw you can f****ing fly,” commented one user.

One user wrote: “It’s not even the damage that pisses me off, it’s the absolutely insane speed between throws. There is physically no way to exit your burning car without being smashed at least one more time by those stupid rocks EVEN if you nitro fist IMMEDIATELY after the previous throw.”

“This thing is so busted they could nerf damage AND throw speed AND the added mobility AND the stun lock effect on cars and it would STILL be good,” they added.

“I can deal with Magneto and the fists, cars are manageable. But when it’s late game and you don’t have either, you’re screwed most of the time,” another chimed in.

One user even went as far as slamming players who use the Magneto Power as having “zero skill.” There are still about two weeks left before the season ends, so until then, players will just have to be patient when it comes to dealing with the Magneto Power – unless Fortnite rolls out a hotfix that tweaks this weapon.