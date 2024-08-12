Fortnite players say Epic is “milking” Peely skin after Peelverine reveal

Fortnite fans gave Epic Games the side eye after catching a glimpse of yet another Peely skin variant. Players are calling out Fortnite for “milking” this banana for profit.

Peely made his debut in Fortnite on February 28, 2019, during Chapter 1, Season 8. Part of the “Banana Bunch” set, Peely quickly became a fan favorite with his fun design.

Since then, Epic has released 15 different Peely skins, including Agent Peely, Polar Peely, and Toon Peely. While many players have embraced these skins, the relentless stream of variants is starting to cause frustration.

The backlash intensified after the Peelverine variant – which combines Peely with a Wolverine-inspired look – was shown in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 trailer and images leaked via data miner Hypex.

Their post read, “Potentially ANOTHER Peely (Deadpool) Skin, they’re MILKING this skin” and included an image of three Peelverines hanging out with a Peely dressed as Deadpool (Deadpeel?).

The reaction from players was critical. One user commented, “AND THERES STILL THE LEAKED KLOMBO PEELY COMING WHAT IS GOING ON LMAO.”

This user pointed out another leak featuring a Peely with a Klombo drawing on its back, referencing the fan-favorite mascot from Fortnite introduced in 2022.

Another vented, “we will never escape that god damn banana.”

A third quipped, “Bout be over a 100 peelys soon.”

While this number is quite an exaggeration, it’s not hard to imagine Epic Games reaching that many Peelys in the coming years.

Despite the grumbling, excitement is building for Fortnite’s upcoming Chapter 5, Season 4. This new Marvel-themed season, starting on August 16, promises fresh content and may signal the end of the current DC collabs.

Fans are eager to see what Epic has in store next, even as they grumble about Peely’s endless variants.