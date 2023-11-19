Fortnite players roast “lazy” Epic Games for skins that re-use textures

Fortnite players have critized Epic Games for constantly using three similar textures for the skin styles released in the game.

Fortnite’s focus on going back to its roots for the Chapter 4 Season OG paid off in a huge way after they shattered their player count records with over 44 million players in just one day.

The update from developers Epic Games has continued to add various Chapter 1 nostalgic additions with numerous mid-season updates.

However, not all the changes have been welcomed by the Fortnite community. Legions of fans widely slammed Epic after they age-restricted various amounts of skins and cosmetics, which led them to soon announce they will be reviewing the new feature.

Now, long-term Fortnite fans have pointed out that Epic has appeared to keep using the “same three textures” for cosmetic skin styles released in the game.

Fortnite OG players slam Epic Games for re-using skin textures

Fortnite player Mikee369 took to Reddit to call out Epic with a user-created image that stated “Epic when they realized that they can use the same 3 textures on every single skin for edit styles.”

It was accompanied by a range of screenshots of similar Fortnite skin styles and other images that reflected the three textures in question, with a background of dollar bills.

The post, that was titled: “Did the CEO himself make them?” Received over 16,000 upvotes since it was posted and hundreds of comments from Fortnite fans giving their opinions.

“It’s like printing my own money – Tim Sweeney” a player replied, as another added: “Epic try not to milk the same sh*t challenge (impossible).”

A number of players started to question and provide reasons as to why it was seemingly happening, “Maybe it’s the fact that there is so much skins that they are running out of ideas.”

“For the longest time, Epic has offered zero incentive to just buying the Crew pack every other month. This is their way of keeping people subscribed, by subscription-gating styles,” another suggested.

Whether you are a fan of the cosmetic skin styles being added to the game or not, it will certainly be interesting to see if Epic hears the outcries from fans and makes changes to styles in future seasons.