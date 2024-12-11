Fortnite players rejoice as Epic gives away iconic skins for free

The Fortnite gods are smiling down upon us, as players can now permanently add some classic characters to their collection for absolutely nothing.

Forget nabbing Chord Kahele or Mr. Dappermint for free because several Fortnite favorites have found a new place in our lockers.

Epic Games has been gifting gamers plenty in the run-up to Christmas, with a growing sack of presents that includes the popular Fortnite OG, the first-person Fortnite Ballistic, and the upcoming LEGO Fortnite Brick Life.

Article continues after ad

And now, although some have been asking for it since launch, Epic Games has finally added the ability to choose your default skin before jumping into a game. It comes alongside the release of Fortnite OG, which gives players a healthy dose of nostalgia by showing off how the shooter used to look (with a few graphical upgrades).

Fortnite finally lets players always choose default Jonesy

Over on Reddit, fans joked about how selecting your default skin is basically like Fortnite giving out a free Jonesy. Despite starting out as any other ‘Recruit’, Jonesy has since become a core part of the Fortnite mythos and is arguably the game’s most important original creation.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While chances are many players already have an array of different Jones skins, the default selection option is effectively Jonesy The First without having to buy him separately or purchase the Battle Classics Bundle.

One Reddit user wrote, “It actually annoys me when I was little, randomizing defaults skins that I don’t like, thank goodness they added this.” They weren’t alone in their praise, with others flocking to the comments to thank Epic for finally letting them pick a default character.

Article continues after ad

As well as someone simply calling it a ‘W’, another cheered, “Oooooh. Yeah I did always think it was weird that it was randomized. Don’t run it much but nice to have the option!” Someone else couldn’t wait to try on their default threads and said, “Gonna run default Jonesy for a few games just [because] I can now.”

Although these skins have become associated with bots or tryhards who like to troll by lulling newer players into a false sense of security, the likes of Jonesy have continued to grow in popularity. He might be the MVP of the Recruits, but now, Banshee and Renegade supporters can wear their skins with pride too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Expect to see lobbies filled with default Jonesy, which makes a change from the trend of every game being littered with Slayer Juice WRLD skins after Epic gave them away for free.