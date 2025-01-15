Fortnite players reach breaking point over “worst challenges ever”

Fortnite released their new branch of Expertise quests at the start of Chapter 6, but halfway through the season, players have started to lose their minds over their grueling nature.

When Chapter 6 Season 1 launched on December 1, 2024, Epic introduced major changes to the quest lineup, including the removal of long-standing Milestones (still available in Fortnite OG) from Battle Royale.

In their place, Expertise quests were introduced, challenging players to progress through various weapon-type tiers. However, what was initially seen as a fresh take on earning XP to level up the Battle Pass has left many players frustrated over the feeling they are far too difficult to complete.

Fortnite players slam new “impossible” Expertise quests

Fortnite player Firetail_Taevarth expressed this in post to the FortniteBR subreddit: “Most useless challenges ever, this is just stage 2? How do they expect people to complete these before the season ends?”

It was accompanied by an in-game screenshot showing all the tasks for Stage 2 of 5, with one task highlighted: “Deal 5,000 headshot damage to players with assault rifles.” The player had only completed 406 of the required headshots.

“These are absolutely the worst challenges ever. I doubt they come back next chapter,” claimed the top comment, as one added: “Heck maybe even next season.”

Another said: “They should at least be nerfed. I’m not even on tier 2 of any of these and I’m almost level 100. I only play BR and some Ballistic. Either lower the amount or make it count for every game mode… and still probably lower the amount.”

“I completed Assault Rifle 5/5 [quest stages] and you get nothing, do not bother completing these,” one player expressed, echoing the frustrations of many. “I’ve finished them. It’s not worth it,” a player replied.

The reward for completing each quest is 25K XP, the same as most standard Fortnite quests, with no cosmetic rewards like many other challenges offer. The only unique benefit is the ability to purchase a Legendary weapon variant in exchange for Gold Bars from an in-game NPC, depending on which of the four Expertise Quest categories you complete—Assault Rifle, SMG, Shotgun, or Mask.

As one player outlined, “I feel like that’s a pretty weak reward since you can already get a Legendary AR by hacking the train or trading with an Earth sprite.”

This is not the first time the Fortnite community has been left outraged over a particular task or set of quests being deemed “too difficult” to complete. Just days after Chapter 6 launched, many players expressed dissatisfaction with this season’s XP changes, and the trend has continued.