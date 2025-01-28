Fortnite players rage out against “full blown build war in Zero Build”

Fortnite’s Zero Build mode was supposed to be a chill escape from sweaty builders, but for some players, the fun’s over.

Introduced in early 2022 as a temporary event, Zero Build quickly cemented its place as Fortnite’s chill, “no construction zone.” Perhaps, it was designed for millennials who just can’t juggle 90s-building, Typhoon Blades, and shooting bullets simultaneousl. The mode ditched construction for a pure combat experience.

The rest is history. Zero Build became a hit because it simplified Fortnite into a traditional battle royale.

But now the very ethos of Zero Build is under siege. Players are fuming over the rampant use of Port-A-Bunkers. These deployable defensive structures, meant to give players a quick shield in the open, are instead being stacked into makeshift towers – basically a backdoor return to Fortnite’s Build Mode.

No wood, stone, or metal in sight, but players are still building in ZB

Reddit’s Zero Build community isn’t happy. “The match barely started and we already had a full-blown build war. Kill me pls,” wrote one exasperated player.

Another vented: “I suck at building – that’s why I play Zero Build. Now it’s chess vs. checkers, and I’m losing.”

The frustration stems from how some players are MacGyver-ing these bunkers into elaborate forts, turning the supposed no-build zone into a tactical nightmare.

To be fair, Port-A-Bunkers weren’t designed to single-handedly ruin the Zero Build vibe. They’re supposed to offer quick cover or high-ground positioning in the absence of regular builds. They stack in twos, can’t be edited once placed, and provide a small strategic edge – on paper.

But in practice, players are finding ways to abuse them, sparking calls for Fortnite’s developers to nerf or vault the item entirely.

Fortnite’s loot pool changes frequently, so this Port-A-Bunker drama might not last long. For Zero Build loyalists, here’s hoping it’s just another frustrating loot item we’ll wave goodbye to soon. Until then, maybe pack some extra Overshields. You’ll need them.