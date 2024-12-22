Fortnite players demand quest changes as griefers ruin Christmas

Frustrated Fortnite players want nothing but a “terrible Christmas” for griefers who ruin their attempts to complete quests.

For a week during Winterfest 2024, Fortnite players can help Sgt. Winter with Wintervestigation quests in the battle royale mode. New Case Assignments go live daily, with each one asking users to find and speak with an NPC on the Island.

While the Wintervestigation has only just begun, the community is already fed up because of campers and griefers ruining the fun.

Accepting or turning in quests leaves players open to attack from others and far too many people have taken advantage.

Fortnite community safe zones to complete quests

In a post on the Fortnite subreddit, one user lashed out at griefers who attack fellow players trying to do the Wintervestigation objectives. “I sincerely hope you have a terrible Christmas,” the Redditor wrote in part.

The problem is that some users will camp near quest givers like Noir and wait for unsuspecting players to come along, then nab an easy kill.

One person lamented the following in the comments, “So many people were camping that POI on the first day, it was so sad and pathetic to watch lol.”

This issue has plagued Fortnite for quite some time, though Epic Games has yet to provide a solution. However, community members may have come up with one, suggesting the addition of “safe zones.”

“I’m so over the campers… [developers] should really make some sort of safe zone or something around quest characters so terrible players can’t camp to get kills,” reads one such reply in the thread.

Implementing such a feature could potentially raise a few issues of its own. Campers would still be able to sit outside the safe zone and wait for players to exit – but at least both parties would have a fairer shot.

Some people would probably retreat to these bubbles of safety during regular combat encounters, too.

As things currently stand, then, Fortnite players doing quests should try to remain on their guard at all times.