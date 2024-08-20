Fortnite players puzzled over Captain Jonesy skin changes on Nintendo Switch

Fortnite fans who play the battle royale on their Nintendo Switch and wear the Captain Jonesy skin may realize something looks a little off.

The Captain Jonesy skin is available in the Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass and resembles the iconic Captain America superhero. But Captain America doesn’t wear glasses, so why does Captain Jonesy?

Well, he’s not supposed to, unless you’re playing Fortnite on your Nintendo Switch. One Fortnite player shared an image of what their Captain Jonesy skin looked like in-game, and for some reason, he was wearing glasses.

The poster even shared a few more images in a reply just to prove that it wasn’t an edit. They weren’t alone in this strange occurrence either, as other players chimed in to say they also had this issue.

One response said they were also having this problem, although their friends never saw them in glasses while wearing the skin. Strangely, they also said, “lately i’ve stopped seeing them though, it’s so weird.”

As questions flooded in asking about the glasses, as well as why their character had a black outline, the poster admitted their Switch was a first generation. “She’s barely holding it together, honestly,” they joked.

Although this is a good lead on the cause of it, other fans attempted to figure out why this was happening. One reply thought it was because “it’s using the exact same hair they used for vengeance jones,” and somehow the hair and glasses were connected.

This glitch could be happening due to the Switch “not being able to load assets properly,” they continued. While the glasses are supposed to be hidden, the Nintendo Switch could be failing to hide them for some Switch players.

Interestingly, another fan reported this issue happening while playing on their mobile phone. “Then the next game I played his glasses were gone,” they said, deeming it a weird bug.

Although the glasses suit Captain Jonesy nicely, it’s interesting to learn how Epic Games may go about creating certain skins using old assets and how that can affect gameplay through glitches.