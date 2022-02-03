Fortnite players plead for revert to Mighty Monument bug after hotfix update

Epic Games fixed a strange Fortnite bug that prevented the gigantic Foundation statue, also called the Mighty Monument, from flying away but players are asking for a revert after the hotfix update.

Glitches are a common occurrence in battle royales due to its live-service nature. When they pop up, devs are usually quick to make sure they don’t hinder the gameplay experience.

Shortly after the Fortnite 19.20 patch, players noticed that the landmark could be pried from where it stands with a little bonk from a tire. As fun as the interaction was, the Fortnite devs patched that up with a hotfix update on February 2.

Advertisement

It wasn’t long before people were reeling from the update since there wasn’t much downtime from when this glitch was discovered to when it was fixed.

We've resolved an issue where the Mighty Monument statue wasn't firmly glued to its foundation – and we appreciate everyone's funny clips! pic.twitter.com/GysTIBfaHB — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 2, 2022

“Fun’s over boys. Time to pack it up,“ one person said. Another added: “Damn. And I’m still at work for another hour. Why do you have to be so efficient Epic?”

Meanwhile, there were some players who were hoping for a revert to have a bit more time with the Might Monument bug, clamoring to “bring it back” while others said, “please undo this, at least in battle labs.”

Read more: How to complete all Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 weekly challenges

Though it was a fun ride while it lasted, Epic had to act fast since people recreating the glitch would also cause massive lag to the entire match lobby.

Advertisement

People were reporting bad cases of dropped frames, which probably explains why the Fortnite developers chose to fix it the same day.

Read more: How to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 and earn more XP

While players can no longer pry the Foundation statue from its perch, some in the Fortnite community are hopeful that Epic will bring back the glitch (or a memento) of it in the future.