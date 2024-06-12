Fortnite players mourn loss of “beloved” healing item in Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite players agree that the Med-Mist consumable should permanently return with Chapter 5 Season 3.

The Med-Mist was an alternative healing consumable that was added in Chapter 3 Season 1 and brought back during Chapter 4 Season OG. Instead of a Medkit that could be used while standing still, a Med-Mist would allow the user to heal while on the run.

Fortnite changed healing with Chapter 5 by allowing players to walk while using Medkits, Bandages, or Shields. But the community doesn’t feel like walking while healing is enough, especially with the introduction of Chapter 5 Season 3.

Season 3 introduced a new meta to Fortnite with the addition of vehicle mods and Nitro, bringing a fresh, fast-paced dynamic to the game. Being constantly on the move can make healing a struggle, even if there are items like Slurp Cactus spread throughout the map, which is why fans feel bringing back the Med-Mist is a must.

Article continues after ad

In a Reddit thread about vaulted consumable items, multiple players agreed that the Med-Mist should return in the future.

Article continues after ad

“Med-Mist should have been a permanent healing item,” stated the top comment.

Not everyone was convinced that the Med-Mist was necessary, given that players could already move while using Shield and Medkits, a feature introduced after the item first appeared in Fortnite. However, with everything in Chapter 5 Season 3 being centered around movement, others argued that being able to heal while running would be the perfect solution.

“When we had Med-Mist, we were still able to run while healing. Now, while we can move with the Medkit, it’s a walk. I’m sure that’s part of the risk-reward of using it. I just miss Med-Mist because of being able to run while using it,” said another commenter.

Article continues after ad

Another benefit of having Med-Mists return from the Fortnite vault is their 150 healing capacity, compared to Medkits which only heal up to 100 health and are single-use items. Additionally, Med-Mists can be used on allies, similar to Chug Splashes.

Article continues after ad

The Med-Mist has been in the vault for almost a year now, but the community’s desire to bring it back could mean its potential release or the creation of a new item with similar features.