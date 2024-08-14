Fortnite players mock Valorant for “copying” their pickaxe into new melee

Fortnite players are mocking Valorant devs for allegedly replicating an upcoming melee weapon in the Wonderstallion Valorant bundle from Epic’s Battle Royale pickaxes.

Valorant will relaunch its Night Market on August 19th, along with a fresh new Wonderstallion Cosmetic Bundle for players to purchase. The bundle is based on unicorns and stars, adding a burst of color to the game.

However, one cosmetic item in the bundle drew the attention of Fortnite players, who instantly identified its likeness to the Rainbow Smash pickaxe from the Battle Royale. The Wonderstallion Melee hammer features a similar shiny star-studded handle, a five-point star at the foot, and a unicorn horn on top.

As a result, Fortnite players have been mocking Valorant devs for being “fans” of the Battle Royale game and using the pickaxe’s likeness in their next weapon.

Furthermore, numerous players pointed out that the Wonderstallion Hammer resembles a cross between the Rainbow Smash and Star Wand pickaxes from Fortnite, due to the star at the bottom of the hammer.

“Fortnite community cooking y’all,” said a Fortnite player. “I’ve already seen it somewhere,” wrote another. A third user who prefers the original, commented, “Can’t even hold a candle to the OG.”

On the other hand, Valorant players who weren’t fans of the unicorn design also turned in their thoughts as one wrote, “When we said we wanted more girly skins this is NOT what we meant.”

Another chimed in, “Btw Riot you don’t need to make radical manly skins and then radical girly skins, etc, it is getting boring.” However, a player thought that Valorant would be a “port in Fortnite” just like the latest Fall Guys collab in the latter.

Valorant’s Wonderstallion Bundle is expected to be released around the next Night Market rotation, and interested players may purchase it for roughly 3,400 VP, including individual guns for 875 VP apiece and the melee hammer itself for 1,750.