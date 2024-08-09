Fortnite players hold e-funeral for fan favorite Chapter 5 weapon

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 limps to a close, players are banding together to bid their favorite weapon farewell at an e-funeral.

A wave of nostalgia is sweeping through the Fortnite community as one of the game’s most cherished weapons will face retirement on August 16, when the new Fortnite season drops.

Having survived for over half a year, this weapon’s departure is stirring up feelings of loss among players.

On Instagram, a player posted an image showing the Thunder Burst SMG with angelic wings ascending a staircase to heaven. The caption poignantly reads, “RIP to the greatest SMG”

Fortnite

The Thunder Burst SMG came out in Chapter 5 Season 1. This submachine gun quickly became a game staple with its high damage output and distinctive three-round burst configuration. It fired Light Bullets and boasted a powerful 1.75x headshot multiplier.

While the Thunder Burst SMG may not have garnered as much attention as the “hilariously overpowered” Frenzy Auto Shotgun, it certainly gets a lot of credit for being one of the best submachine guns of all time on Reddit.

The Thunder Burst SMG enjoyed a long run in Fortnite, debuting in December 2023 and sticking around until August 2024. Its retirement marks the end of an era for many players.

The new batch of weapons for Chapter 5 Season 4 remains under wraps. While there have been a few leaks, it’s uncertain whether Epic Games will introduce an entirely new arsenal or bring back favorites from previous Chapters or Seasons.

As players prepare for the upcoming season, opinions are split. Some celebrate the Nitro Fists as a game-changing mobility tool, while others argue the Magneto Fists need nerfing.

Season 3 has been a mixed bag, with some even calling it the worst in Fortnite history. As the new season launches on August 16, players are eagerly hoping for a fresh start and more balanced gameplay.