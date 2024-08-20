Fortnite players have been using War Machine Hover Jets wrong

Have you been using War Machine Hover Jets to rotate around the Fortnite Island this season? We’ve got a trick to help you perfect the technique.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 has added some of the most unique weapons and items to the game, including Captain America’s Shield and Doctor Doom’s Arcane Gauntlets that equip players with the best gear to battle this season’s villains.

One of those superpowers is War Machine’s Arsenal which consists of an Auto Turret, Hover Jets, and the Arsenal Arm Cannons + Rockets combo. While the Turret and Arm Arsenal are attack weapons, Hover Jets are ideal for moving around the island.

Epic Games/Dexerto The War Machine’s Arsenal combines Auto Turret, Hover Jets, Arm, and Shoulder Cannons.

The arsenal’s Hover Jets act like jetpacks with a cooldown, since players use them to hover and gain altitude advantage over their enemies. However, this mostly causes their hovering to be ineffective and the jets running out of fuel by traveling just a few meters.

Despite this, one Fortnite player named Prospering found a strategy to use the Hover Jets endlessly without taking fall damage, while also letting you travel farther distances across the island.

How to use War Machine Hover Jets endlessly in Fortnite

Since Prospering, who posted the Instagram Reel is a KBM player in Fortnite, when we tried the same method on a controller, it worked just perfectly.

To perform the Endless Hover Jets method in Fortnite coined as the “P-Dash”, follow these steps:

Initiate a sprint by pressing the Sprint key/button while moving forward. Press the Double Jump button in quick succession to initiate Hover Jets. Press the Cancel Hover button as soon as you enter hover. As you fall from Cancel Hover, land into a slide by hitting the Slide or the Crouch button on your input device.

Once you practice the above-mentioned movements, the order of the key presses looks like this in quick order: Sprint -> Double Jump -> Cancel Hover -> Slide.

Although it might take a few tries to get the technique down, once you get the hang of it, your movement will help you rotate around the island much quicker and dodge any incoming fire your way.

