Fortnite players furious as Custom Game Items get delayed last-minute

Fortnite has delayed the introduction of Custom Game Items for Unreal Engine Fortnite until the end of 2024 despite them being planned to release soon on their roadmap.

The concept would allow Fortnite creators to create island-specific items that would add a bit of originality to their maps. These items were supposed to be released during the second quarter of 2024, with a rumored release date around June.

This timeframe was outlined in the official Fortnite roadmap that was leaked earlier this year, but will now be pushed back to an unknown date. According to well-known leaker Shiina on X, the schedule still said that Custom Game Items were set to release just an hour before they were delayed.

Fortnite’s decision to pull the Custom Game Items at the last minute was not explained. Additionally, a new time frame update that would indicate when the update would officially be released hasn’t been posted.

“If they delay something, I expect it to have no issues when it releases,” stated one user on X.

Several other users pointed out that they felt a delay was necessary if it meant that the end product would be better. However, some felt it was an inevitable delay with the possibility of a further delay down the line.

One user even suggested that the delay was a potential coverup on Epic Games’ end to try and prove that the roadmap that was leaked wasn’t fully correct. Although up until now, all of the rumored leaks have been released officially.

“There’s no way UEFN is gonna be ready to port BR by the end of next year,” explained another X user.

With the announcement that UEFN will be taking over as the primary platform for Fortnite’s Battle Royale, some players are now worried that it may not be able to support it by 2025. Although Fortnite is still going forward with that initial plan.