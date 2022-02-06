Fortnite players find way to make Klombo a permanent part of the game

A fan-made Fortnite concept turns the beloved Klombo beast into an adorable pet that would outlast the roaming dinosaur as a permanent feature and players are loving it.

Fortnite players are dreading the day Klombo takes its leave from the island, whether as a part of a seasonal update or should the devs have plans for it in the story.

Regardless, people don’t want to see the dino completely leave, so they’re looking for ways to immortalize them in the game.

Epic Games could capitalize on the Klombo kraze that’s currently taking over Fortnite by turning the imposing creature into a miniature pet back bling cosmetic.

Fortnite Klombo pet makes waves

Reddit user ‘TheHauntedLegend’ took the initiative by whipping up a concept for how the pet would look and somehow made Fortnite players fall in love with the critter even more.

“I’m sure whenever (and if) Klombos leave, we’re all gonna miss them,” the artist said. “So I made this little buddy that we can carry on our backs forever.”

The Klombo pet would come in a variety of designs as well with a Klomberry Onesie that takes the saying ‘you are what you eat’ to dangerous levels of adorable accuracy.

A Fortnite fan said “My heart melted,” after seeing the concept. They weren’t alone, the idea received a ton of praise from the battle royale’s community who also support the idea of bringing it over to the game.

Another player added, “Please Fortnite, we need this in the game.” People started to build on the idea like adding reactive elements that would change the Klombo’s color when taking damage or healing up, for example.

There are plenty of ways Epic would be able to integrate a Klombo pet for Fortnite, and it could prove to be insanely popular if the dino ever disappears after this season.