Fortnite players fed up with constant menu and UI changes

Fortnite players are losing patience with Epic Games for constantly introducing drastic menu and UI changes.

It’s an excellent time to be a Fortnite fan. The Godzilla vs Kong event is rumored to introduce NPC boss battles, map changes, and mythic abilities for the fearsome foes. In addition, the long-awaited Hatsune Miku collaboration is finally live.

Yet, fans have grown increasingly aggravated about backend changes, such as those involving Fortnite’s Locker. Back in Chapter 5, Epic Games made changes to the Locker UI that were slammed by players who called the switch “garbage.”

Article continues after ad

The devs listened to community feedback and overhauled the Locker, but that alteration didn’t meet expectations either.

And the Locker isn’t the only area that has intensified fan frustrations.

Fortnite players urge devs to stop making constant UI changes

Dexerto

The Godzilla update changed the Emote Wheel so it starts at all emotes instead of the ones players selected in the Locker. Some players slammed the design decision and questioned why the change was needed.

Article continues after ad

In response to the UI changes, players expressed their frustrations on Reddit. Most of the Locker complaints concern removing and organizing items by rarity and color changes, but the trouble goes beyond that.

Article continues after ad

“The game UI has steadily become more and more dogsh*t,” one commenter argued.

“I hate the new UI for every single aspect of the game, not just the locker,” a second user added.

And having OG Fortnite back has only reminded players how good they had it before the string of changes.

“I forgot how amazing the old locker was,” a third fan claimed.

If that wasn’t enough, the new Quest UI also drew mixed reactions, as some players questioned the point of having it on their screen.

Article continues after ad

It’s clear that none of these UI changes have gone over smoothly, but players at least have all of the new Chapter 6 Season 1 map changes to look forward to.