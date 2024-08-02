Fortnite players fear Epic will forever vault MrBeast’s Icon skin due to controversy

MrBeast was lately embroiled in controversy, and Fortnite users are concerned that Epic may soon permanently remove his Icon Series skin from the game, following in the footsteps of Travis Scott.

Fortnite has avoided controversies in the past, whether it was the Travis Scott skin after the concert tragedy or the heated debate over the Rue skin, and has taken some severe measures to do so. For example, they removed the Travis Scott cosmetics and Rue from the Item Shop and have not reinstated them since.

Similarly, MrBeast, another Icon with their own Fortnite skin, is caught up in the controversy involving Ava Kris Tyson and his ex-employees. While Epic has not given an official statement addressing the matter or future of MrBeast’s Fortnite skin, users are concerned that the skin may never be available in the Item Shop again.

A deleted Reddit post shared by user Dvid020510 shared a snapshot of the skin and wrote, “I don’t think we’ll see this skin in a while.”

Reddit/Dvid020510 The Reddit thread sharing concerns about the MrBeast skin was later deleted by mods.

Another similar user wrote, “Poor Mr. Beast. It’s a shame it all happened so fast.” A third one added, “It’s gonna take a while. But it’s not gonna be the next Travis Scott.”

Although others who want the skin gone say, “Haha, I don’t care. I want actual cool characters, like Master Chief, The Doom Slayer, Street Fighter characters, etc.”

“Always a dangerous proposition making cosmetics after internet celebs”, said another user while taking a shot at influencer skins.

Since MrBeast currently has two Icon Series skins in the game, it has been 51 days since it was last seen in the Item Shop on June 12, 2024.

However, skins being removed from multiplayer games entirely isn’t a new thing, and there’s a chance even those who own the skin could have it taken away.

For instance, DrDisrespect’s skin in Rogue Company was removed by Hi-Rez Studios, following the controversy and the game came back from the dead just to make one change.

