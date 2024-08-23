Fortnite players erupt over “sweaty” quest in Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite players are majorly frustrated over one quest in Chapter 5 Season 4 that’s “way too damn hard” to do for the average player.

One of the fastest ways to level up in Fortnite is by completing quests. Luckily, there are plenty of them, as the game often adds new quests in the form of event and weekly quests. While these do give a chunk of XP, the thing is… they’re not always a walk in the park.

Article continues after ad

Sure, you get to find some easy quests occasionally, like healing using a medkit or running a certain distance – but there have been some hard quests that are downright frustrating to do. Well, the same goes for Chapter 5, Season 4, with one quest from the Champions Road challenges.

“This is like having a quest ‘win the f***ing FNCS’,” claimed one user in a Reddit thread, pointing to the quest that requires players to win a Victory Royale in any tournament mode.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Getting a Victory Royale in Fortnite can be tough, especially considering all the sweats.

Other players who flocked in the comments also agreed with this, some even admitting to completely skipping this quest.

“Tbf, winning FNCS is way harder, but yeah, no way in hell 99.9% of the player base gets that quest done,” one user wrote.

“Ok, this one is actually outrageous. Like, I occasionally play tournaments but winning a match for an average player is way too damn hard,” commented another.

Meanwhile, one user claimed that even though they got a Victory Royale in the tournament, somehow, they didn’t complete the quest.

Article continues after ad

Another user mentioned the irony of the “‘Sweaty Summer’ challenges being sweaty”. However, they think, “A lot of people do buckle under pressure when they’re in the remaining ten or fewer”.

“I’ll always ignore difficult quests like that,” one chimed in. Fortnite quests are always optional, and it’s up to you whether or not you complete them. You can always wait for the next set of quests to drop to get that extra XP quickly if you want to skip the current quests.

Article continues after ad