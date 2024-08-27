Fortnite players are done with “sweats invading” public lobbies again

The Fortnite community has once more sounded the alarm about “sweats invading” public lobbies typically filled with regular players.

Sweats aren’t often looked upon fondly in the Fortnite community, with many viewing these types of players as try-hards who should be playing Ranked matches.

Of course, part of the disdain stems from the frustration of losing to someone much better at the game. But there’s also the issue of a player simply knowing they never even stood a chance.

Redditor Anxious_Dott broached the topic again in a post that has garnered lots of traction, thus far.

“You just got off an 8-hour shift and are greeted by these two,” reads the caption for a screenshot of two players standing over the Redditor post-defeat. One of the victors poses with a pillow to show off their 75 battle royale wins in an emote.

Naturally, this sparked discourse about the highly-skilled sweats who spend time in public lobbies instead of competing with peers in Fortnite’s Ranked offerings.

One person wrote in the replies, “Yeah idk why sweats are invading pubs again… Why don’t they just play ranked? Maybe they are high-skill for pubs but low-skill in comparison to Ranked players?”

Others pointed out that some streamers who are “way too op for normal lobbies” do this as well, just so they have an advantage.

The user went on to note that such problems probably wouldn’t keep arising if Epic Games implemented a better matchmaking system.

Sweats aren’t the only issue plaguing public Fortnite games, either. 100 Thieves’ Jack Dunlop argues that Epic should make “reducing the amount of AI in public games” its top priority for the battle royale.

“It’s killing the thrill of the game,” Dunlop continued in a post on Twitter/X. Several people chimed in to agree, with one user saying that battling AI squad for minutes on end always “kills the fun.”

How developers plan on addressing these complaints in future updates remains to be seen, yet it’s clear Fortnite players are eager for improvements that result in better-balanced public matches.