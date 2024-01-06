Fortnite players divided as some dread Augments’ return in Chapter 5

Fortnite fans are less than enthused with the idea of Augments returning in Chapter 5 after a leak revealed old test versions from Chapter 4.

Reality Augments in Fortnite serve as the game’s equivalent of perks, offering minor gameplay boosts that can enhance your performance during a match. These Augments were introduced at the start of Chapter 4 but have been seen in recent seasons.

At regular intervals throughout a battle royale match, the game throws players curveballs by presenting them with choices of Reality Augments. The perks accumulate as you collect them, creating a stacking effect that increases the benefits the longer you stay in the game.

With the potential for a return after revealed tests, players are vocalizing their disdain for the mechanic by wishing for it not to return.

Fortnite players want to keep Augments vaulted

A leaker named iFireMoney on Twitter/X posted older test versions of Augments from when they were first introduced to the game. The mechanic, although its inclusion in Chapter 5 remains unclear, sparked strong reactions from players.

“Please don’t add Augments,” said one user. “It will be so complicated and confusing with Medallions, Augments, and weapon mods.”

Most of the comments beneath the post shared the same sentiment, telling Fortnite to ‘keep’ their tested Augments. However, some were open to the idea of Auguments potentially returning, regardless of the general displeasure.

“Aw hell yeah,” said another. “It was always fun customizing how you move or what weapons do. Always great to have a wildcard factor, although some people will probably disagree.”

Fortnite has yet to make any official announcements regarding adding Augments for the upcoming seasons. There have also been no further leaks regarding what Augments could be coming in a future update.