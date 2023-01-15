Fortnite players discover hidden Brite Bomber Easter egg after five years

Fortnite players have discovered a remote Easter Egg surrounding the Brite Bomber cosmetic set after nearly five years.

Fortnite has plenty of cosmetic items for players to purchase and customize, but some older skins have still maintained their popularity among the player base as classics.

One of those classic skins was the Brite Bomber, along with the other items in the Sunshine and Rainbows set: like the Brite Blimp, Brite Bag, and Brite Board.

Now, one Fortnite content creator has discovered an extremely remote Easter Egg surrounding the Sunshine and Rainbows cosmetic set in 2023 after it was first released in 2019.

Fortnite player discovers hidden Brite Bomber Easter Egg

Fortnite content creator Tabor Hill posted a video on YouTube titled “99% Of Fortnite Players Don’t Know About THIS.” The video goes over a very remote Easter Egg surrounding the Brite Bomber skin and the Brite Blimp.

According to Tabor Hill, he found a comment from a YouTube user named Fresh Ice which asked him to test a very remote Easter Egg for the Sunshine and Rainbows cosmetic set. To the YouTuber’s surprise, the Easter Egg actually worked—but under very specific circumstances.

Before testing the Easter Egg, Tabor hill said he “ran this Glider hundreds of times” and had never seen the Easter Egg happen, but knew that other Gliders like the Cheyenne Dropship had remote Easter Eggs as well.

However, upon trying to recreate the Easter Egg, the Fortnite fan couldn’t get the Easter Egg to trigger. Eventually through a bit of trial and error, he discovered that it only triggers if players are using the Brite Bomber or Brite Gunner skin with the Brite Bag Back Bling equipped. The Brite Board Back Bling will not let the animation play.

Sure enough, Tabor Hill enters another match with the correct cosmetics, presses the trigger to shoot, and the Brite Blimp shoots rockets out the front of it to conclude the Easter Egg.

Tabor Hill ended his video wondering just how skin sets have combo-dependent reactions that fans aren’t aware of. While the Brite Bomber reaction could just be a fluke, it could be worthwhile for Fortnite fans to check their favorite cosmetics sets to see if hidden Easter Eggs have snuck past them.