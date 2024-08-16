Fortnite players discover exploit to get free Katalina skin without a phone

The adorable Katalina skin and additional matching cosmetics became available to Fortnite players on mobile. And yet, players discovered an exploit to earn the Katalina bundle without needing a phone.

Now that Epic Games has brought back Fortnite onto iPhones in the EU, the developers celebrated the release by giving out the Katalina skin, amongst other cute cosmetics, to players who completed quests through the mobile app.

“ArcticPenguin” on X first discovered this elusive method without ever using a mobile phone. They first announced that they earned the Katalina skin through their Xbox in the US, later explaining how they managed to do it.

How to get the Katalina skin without a phone in Fortnite

Epic Games

If you’re eager to get the Katalina skin for yourself just like ArcticPenguin did, there are a few simple steps you must take:

Find a Creative 1.0 (non-UEFN) map Join the map with a friend as a “Private Game” One friend must leave the map and rejoin while the other stays The Katalina quests should now work for the person who re-joined

Both players should be able to do this for one another, just switch up the roles of who leaves and who stays the second time around. Once the quests work for you on PC or console, you should be able to complete the required quests and eventually earn the Katalina skin and cosmetics.

Fortnite players in the replies of the later post explaining how it’s done had dozens of questions for ArcticPenguin. Someone wondered if you could get banned for doing this, but, since it’s a free skin, the original poster doubted it.

They also had to re-explain that you don’t leave the party, you just leave the map while the other player stays. Make sure they don’t leave the map before you ask to rejoin.

Apart from the free Katalina skin bundle, the new Chapter 5 Season 4 update brings along cosmetics such as the Doctor Doom skin and the free Sir Beurre Croissant back bling.