Fortnite players discover bittersweet Shuri dialogue when wearing a specific skin

Players can find a bevy of interesting NPCs around the Battle Royale map in Fortnite, but did you know that speaking with the Shuri NPC while wearing a specific outfit will make her react differently than usual?

Chapter 5 Season 4 of Fortnite introduced the Absolute Doom event which brought along familiar Marvel-themed NPC characters such as Captain Jones, Gwenpool, and even Shuri as the new Black Panther.

Typically, players speak to Shuri near the Nitrodome. She talks about wanting to defeat Doctor Doom and offers you the chance to purchase the Black Panther Claws. However, Shuri reacts differently if players wear T’Challa’s skin.

Article continues after ad

The T’Challa Black Panther skin was initially released back in December 2020 and has reappeared multiple times in the item shop since then. If you’re one of the lucky fans to own this skin, try making conversation with Shuri.

One player left a post on Reddit revealing this unique NPC interaction while wearing T’Challa’s Black Panther skin. “T’Challa! It is good to see you, brother,” Shuri says.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, Epic Games is no stranger to adding hidden NPC interactions in their Battle Royale, as it had implemented a few with the Midas skin earlier in 2024.

Article continues after ad

Fans in the replies loved seeing this secret interaction. “The small things like that are much better than other things this season,” one response noted.

Others called the dialogue “heartwarming” and “bittersweet,” with the knowledge of T’Challa’s MCU actor Chadwick Boseman passing away in 2020 and how it affected the storyline between the two siblings in the Black Panther movie’s sequel.

The original poster added to the post by saying they loved the inclusion of the Wakanda Forever emote that Shuri was enacting. Although you can’t tell in the photo, the player was performing the emote as well.

Article continues after ad

Overall, Fortnite’s easter eggs and hidden secrets are always fun to discover whenever a new season rolls around.