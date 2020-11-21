Fortnite players discover a new instant-death glitch on the map - Dexerto

Fortnite players have been reporting bizarre deaths in cars as they drive round Chapter 2’s map. Epic Games have responded, but it’s not yet clear how close to a patch they are.

Any battle royale game of Fortnite’s size is bound to impacted by a bug or two from time to time. Generally, the game’s developers have done a good job of keeping issues to a minimum, but there is so much content to keep an eye on.

One set of bugs, though, that have had more life than others are instant death glitches.

Back in Chapter 1 we saw players randomly killed when exploring the greenery around Tilted Towers, and Chapter 2’s version of the instant-death glitch seems to relate to being in a car around the Holly Hedges area of the map.

On November 20, one Redditor posted their issue, explaining that they have been randomly dying while driving around the Holly Hedges area of the map. Attached was a screenshot showing the player finishing 41st after an untimely (and very random) death.

While not garnering too much attention, the post appeared to relate to an issue other users have been having too, making an instant death-spot the likely cause.

Thankfully, Epic themselves were on hand to provide an update, explaining that they are aware of the issue and are trying to root out a cause and patch. “Thanks for flagging this, u/Mablemon!” one dev replied. “Our QA team has been investigating cases like this.”

Unfortunately, the Epic response appears to indicate that they have not yet been able to isolate exactly what is causing the problem, so a fix doesn’t seem imminent just yet.