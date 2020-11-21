 Fortnite players discover a new instant-death glitch on the map - Dexerto
Fortnite players discover a new instant-death glitch on the map

Published: 21/Nov/2020 14:02

by Joe Craven
Fortnite players have been reporting bizarre deaths in cars as they drive round Chapter 2’s map. Epic Games have responded, but it’s not yet clear how close to a patch they are. 

Any battle royale game of Fortnite’s size is bound to impacted by a bug or two from time to time. Generally, the game’s developers have done a good job of keeping issues to a minimum, but there is so much content to keep an eye on.

One set of bugs, though, that have had more life than others are instant death glitches.

Back in Chapter 1 we saw players randomly killed when exploring the greenery around Tilted Towers, and Chapter 2’s version of the instant-death glitch seems to relate to being in a car around the Holly Hedges area of the map.

Holly Hedges Nursery for Groot Challenges
Holly Hedges has been a POI since Chapter 2’s first season.

On November 20, one Redditor posted their issue, explaining that they have been randomly dying while driving around the Holly Hedges area of the map. Attached was a screenshot showing the player finishing 41st after an untimely (and very random) death.

While not garnering too much attention, the post appeared to relate to an issue other users have been having too, making an instant death-spot the likely cause.

So if you drive a car in holy hedges near yellow house to the side you die from FortNiteBR

Thankfully, Epic themselves were on hand to provide an update, explaining that they are aware of the issue and are trying to root out a cause and patch. “Thanks for flagging this, u/Mablemon!” one dev replied. “Our QA team has been investigating cases like this.”

Unfortunately, the Epic response appears to indicate that they have not yet been able to isolate exactly what is causing the problem, so a fix doesn’t seem imminent just yet.
Needless to say, though, that Epic will be doing everything they can to fix the issue promptly given how it can quite literally ruin a player’s match. For a full look at all the issues they’re tracking right now, head over to their dedicated Fortnite Trello page.
Fortnite Galactus event date and start time confirmed: In-game countdown

Published: 21/Nov/2020 12:21

by Connor Bennett
Galactus and Iron Man in Fortnite
The date for the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 event has been revealed, and it looks like there might be a slight delay in store for the following season. 

When Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 got underway, all the focus was put on the Marvel heroes and villains who had taken up residency on the battle royale island. 

It was Thor who, ahead of the season, warned Fortnite players that Galactus – the Devourer Of Worlds – was on his way to try and destroy what Epic Games had built. Ever since, the supervillain has been lingering in the sky, waiting to strike. 

That attack is set to come in the typical end of season event, where the Marvel characters will likely do battle. The date of this cinematic event has now been revealed, and it looks like this current season is set to stick around just a little longer than planned. 

Galactus flying towards the screen in Fortnite
Galactus has been getting closer and closer to the Fortnite map all season.

As a number of Fortnite leakers noted, the countdown to the event hit the live servers on November 21, with a countdown clock appearing in the lobby. 

As of writing, the clock is counting down to Tuesday, December 1st at 9:10 pm GMT/4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT/10:10 pm CET. That would be quite late for the typical cinematic events for European players, but it does make it a little easier to attend for those in the United States. 

This time could very well change if some last-minute hiccup appears for Epic, however, leakers have pointed out that the files for the cinematic event have been added to the game and that the first update for the next season is already being tested. So, it should be fine for now. 

As for when the new season will start, ShiinaBR suggested that it should get underway on December 3 – two days after the live event concludes. That makes sense given that December 3rd would be a Thursday, which has typically been the main day for Fortnite updates. 

If anything changes between now and then, you’ll be able to find the latest news and updates on Dexerto – especially in our Galactus event hub, which can be found here.