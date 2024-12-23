Fortnite players disappointed with “lazy” skin in Chapter 6

Fortnite players have claimed that one skin in the Battle Pass is “lazy” and “boring” as it lacks customization.

Fortnite’s Chapter 6 Season 1 has been a blast so far, with plenty of new modes arriving in the game, not to mention the addition of new locations and weapons. And now that Winterfest is here, players can also grab a plethora of freebies, including cosmetics, by opening presents, making the festive season all more exciting.

Speaking of cosmetics, however, the community isn’t entirely happy with one particular skin, with many slamming it as “boring” – even though a lot of the skins in the current chapter have been praised by players.

To many players in a Reddit thread, that would be none other than the Daigo skin, which is part of the current season’s Battle Pass.

Fortnite’s Daigo skin could’ve been so much more

At first sight, Daigo actually looks pretty neat as a skin. The problem is that based on the in-game description, he’s often referred to as a “man of a thousand faces.”

While this is very fitting to the season since we have Oni Masks, many players have expected him to come with multiple masks, similar to how other skins with extra customizations work. However, that’s not the case, as he’s only wearing one mask that you can toggle on and off.

One user wrote: “How can they call him ‘man of thousand faces’ and ‘the mask maker’ and then give him literally one single mask? Daigo is such a disappointing skin. Others jumping into the comments also shared the same sentiment.

A different user claimed that not making him a “truly customizable skin” this season is a missed opportunity. “Could’ve done quests around the map to unlock new masks like they’ve done in previous chapters, huge L,” they added.

“They could have had you unlock more masks. Made it a whole thing. Epic being lazy,” said another, while a different user said this skin should’ve been like Haven from Chapter 3, Season 1, who “had like 20 masks or something.”

One user did not hesitate to say: “It doesn’t help that his design is kind of boring in general. His only saving grace is the super styles.”

Overall, it’s clear that many are dissatisfied with the skin – though some players argued that this skin still looks good regardless.