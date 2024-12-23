Fortnite players disappointed there’s no Male V option with Cyberpunk 2077 collab

Cyberpunk 2077 is next in line for a Fortnite collaboration with new skins and cosmetics, but players have voiced their disappointment that the crossover doesn’t include a Male V skin.

CD Projekt Red’s RPG was released in 2020 and features male and female versions of the same protagonist, V. One of the best parts of Cyberpunk 2077 is the game’s extensive customization options, which enables players to go into detail when creating the perfect character.

Epic Games released a teaser for Fortnite’s Cyberpunk-themed cosmetics on December 22, with the clip featuring a skin based on Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand, and the Female version of V, as well as a handful of miscellaneous cosmetics.

However, the crossover, first revealed by dataminers, has confirmed that no Male V skin will be present in the collaboration.

Voicing their dismay over the absence, one X user wrote “No Male V? That’s crazy erasure.” The comment prompted others to reply, claiming that only Female V is considered canon in attempting to explain why Male V didn’t make the cut in Fortnite.

Elsewhere, others put forward their own theories. “My theory is that people relate Male V with the broken launch version of the game, so that’s why they replaced it with the Female V, to distance from the original disaster.”

Cyberpunk 2077 was heavily criticized for its bugs, performance issues, and missing features when it was released in 2020, issues that resulted in Sony temporarily removing it from the PlayStation Store. CD Projekt Red subsequently issued an apology and offered refunds.

“These look great but man they really are erasing Male V aren’t they,” another comment echoed.

While Male V isn’t featured in this crossover, it doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll never appear in Fortnite. Epic could be reserving the other half of Cyberpunk’s protagonist in a separate bundle further down the line, with other popular characters — including Adam Smasher and Panam Palmer.

