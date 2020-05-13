Fortnite players desperate for new Apex Legends feature to be added

Fortnite players are left looking over at Apex Legends with envy once again, as they bring in a much-requested feature in Season 5 that Fortnite fans have wanted for years.

Apex Legends was Fortnite’s first real rival in the battle royale world, reaching millions of players in record time to really challenge the latter's spot at the top.

Since then, Epic Games have regularly taken inspiration from different Apex Legends features, such as with the implementation of the reboot van and a well-designed pinging system.

Now, another feature has been added to Apex Legends with the launch of Season 5, and it’s one that Fortnite players have been clamoring for for quite some time.

Posting to the FortniteCompetitive subreddit, user srjnp shared a section from the recent update patch notes, in which Respawn reveal that they’ve added a “reconnect” feature.

The reconnect feature means players can join back up with their teammates in a game after being disconnected, be it due to crashing, internet issues or for any other reason, so you’re not fully out until you get killed by an enemy.

This is something Fortnite players have wanted for a long time, and it makes sense. Given the fact that a long Fortnite match could take 25 minutes or more, it feels like a lot of time to invest if you end up being kicked out simply for an accidental crash or lagging out.

With this, you can just get back to the game when you’re ready and reconnect in the state you were in prior to leaving, getting started wherever you left off. It's clearly a popular idea as the original Reddit post received thousands of upvotes and overwhelming support in the comments.

Although it’s not perfect, it is a workable solution to a huge issue, and will make these instances much less frustrating. Now, Fortnite players will wait and see how Epic Games respond. Maybe they’ll eventually get a reconnect feature, too.