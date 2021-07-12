Fortnite players demand simple change to make wall taking easier

Fortnite Season 7 has introduced plenty of exciting sci-fi content to the battle royale, but many players are demanding a simple QoF change that could improve the visual clarity of the game’s player-made buildings.

Unlike other battle royale titles, Fortnite enables players to build cover wherever and whenever they choose. Not only do these player-made constructions offer a solid defense against enemy players, but they can also give you a huge advantage on the battlefield. This is especially true when you’re trying to counter any enemy squads.

Whether it’s getting a high ground advantage in the final ring or just deploying enough cover to fix your shields, learning to be an efficient builder is an integral part of the game. However, during close-quarter firefights, distinguishing enemy and friendly structures can be a little tricky.

Advertisement

Fortnite building improvement

Having good visual clarity is important in any battle royale title and while Fortnite’s vibrant art style makes seeing enemies quite easy, there are times where things can get a little unclear. This is particularly true when it comes to enemy and allied fortifications.

Read More: Where to find all Payphone locations in Fortnite Season 7

Fortunately, one savvy Fortnite player has come up with a way to improve the visual clarity of the game’s buildings. When a wall is selected, it would “flash a colored tint to show which player has placed the building piece,” says SirDuckDee. “This would replace the white flash of a build being placed, making build ownership more apparent.”

Advertisement

While this may be a simple change, it’s one that could ultimately stave off many a frustrating death. After all, we’ve all been in situations where we’ve tried to edit a wall only to find that it was an enemy fortification. Not only would this small QoF change instantly get rid of this age-old issue, it would also make close-quarter firefights more clear.

Whether Epic adds this change in a future update remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to take care when placing structures near your enemies.