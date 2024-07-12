Fortnite players demand buffs to rare Mythic in Chapter 5 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3 has vaulted some new and old weapons, including this particular Mythic, which players claim need buffs.

Veteran Fortnite players are no strangers when it comes to the Mythic Goldfish, a throwable item that hits like a truck if you manage to land it on an enemy. Now, in Chapter 5, Season 3, it’s finally returned to the game. However, players have voiced their complaints regarding it.

As the name suggests, the Mythic Goldfish classifies as a Mythic item, meaning it can be hard to come by. You can try your luck by searching chests, floor loot, and others, but the chances are slim unless you’re lucky.

In a Reddit thread, one user wrote, “The whole point of this item was that it could one-tap people if you hit them.”

They added, “Meanwhile, this was from chapter 2 before zero build and overshield was a thing.” before suggesting that it should get a 250 damage buff so players can “one tap people in Reload ZB.”

Epic Games Mythic Goldfish found during a Fortnite Reload match.

With how rare this item can come by, it’s expected to see players hoping it would be more rewarding to use.

This item can still be viable in the regular Battle Royale mode with build. However, since players have overshield in Zero Build, you’re going to need to whip out another weapon to chip away at your enemy’s remaining health.

Regarding this item, one user commented: “Omg, my duo was knocked, I threw the fish at one of two enemies expecting to do a minus one and kill his teammate, but the s**** did barely any damage, and they killed me. Literally threw the game by using an item correctly.”

“Not only that, but please make it do a LITTLE bit of splash damage. I’ve visually directly hit enemies and I still somehow get no damage from it,” one user suggested.

Another user is convinced this is a “gag item.” They wrote: “Rarely ever find it, and it isn’t a one-shot kill unless their over shield is broken. It’s also lowkey pretty hard to hit people with.”

Others argued that this could likely be an “oversight,” as the overshield mechanic had not yet been introduced when the item was first introduced in Fortnite.

Fortnite has been known to roll out hotfixes and balance changes, and only time will tell whether or not this item will get buffed.