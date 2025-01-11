Fortnite players defend upcoming Hatsune Miku skins saying “hate is childish”

Fortnite players have rallied behind the alleged upcoming Hatsune Miku skin collab following backlash from some in the community.

The Hatsune Miku collab has been all but confirmed after the Fortnite Festival Twitter/X account responded to the official Miku account teasing the virtual pop star’s imminent arrival to Fortnite.

According to leaks, Miku will take over from Snoop Dogg as the new headliner for Festival Season 7, with the typical treatment of a dedicated Music Pass including several cosmetics and two exclusive skins.

However, the Japanese Vocaloid has not been well received by some as pointed out by Fortnite player AfinaWasTaken in a post to the FortniteBR subreddit, titled: “The Miku collab hate is childish.”

“I get not being excited for something you don’t understand. However, let me break it down for you kiddos,” they began, “Miku, is not ‘AI’ and she never has been.”

“She’s been around for almost 20 years, and is probably older than the people complaining about her inclusion. If you don’t like the skin? Simply don’t buy it. She completely is a deserved collab and fits perfectly with Festival,” the player elaborated.

Hatsune Miku collab backlash gets shut down

“I haven’t seen any hatred for the Miku collab. Then again, I don’t visit Twitter and am much happier for it. So if it’s concentrated there, I wouldn’t be surprised,” read the thread’s top comment. AfinaWasTaken clarified: “It’s mainly on YouTube, Twitter is a pit of hell I don’t wish to find myself in.”

“Miku is older than most of the people b**ching about her,” one hit back, as another added: “It was the same sort of reaction when everyone thought it was going to be the K-pop group [BLACKPINK] Fortnite players just get really weird when it’s a collab they don’t know being added to the game.”

“Honestly..if you don’t like the skin then don’t get her. If you get her from the Festival pass but you don’t want her then just archive her. It’s not that serious,” to which a player agreed, “Right? I’m not in the majority and what u said is what I’m gonna do.”

The virtual Japanese sensation is scheduled to be introduced to Fortnite to kickoff Festival Season 7 on January 14, 2024, and you can check out all the details in our dedicated Hatsune Miku hub. While you wait for her release, you can also get Miku’s Steam desktop add-on.