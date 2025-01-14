Fortnite players defend new Hatsune Miku skin following design backlash

The Fortnite community is divided over the Hatsune Miku skin design, with many saying that it looks “weird” and doesn’t do the virtual idol justice. However, many players have defended the cosmetic and believe the negativity is uncalled for.

Hatsune Miku has finally been added to Fortnite and so far the reaction surrounding the virtual idol’s release has been positive. The popular Japanese superstar comes packed with two skins, with her classic design appearing in the Shop and Neko Miku being part of the new Festival Pass.

However, while the community has praised her unique emotes and colorful contrails, the community has remained divided on her design.

Fortnite community defends “weird” Hatsune Miku skin design

The main point of contention is Miku’s face, which many believe looks “weird” and completely unlike the virtual idol. There have even been posts where players have edited Miku’s face to make her look more like her official character model. However, many Fortnite fans have rallied behind Epic to defend their design.

“Fortnite Hatsune Miku’s face looks off, her chin looks weird, and her eyes look weird. B*tch, she looks exactly the same, stop nitpicking,” wrote one player in an X/Twitter post that has since gone viral.

“Everybody is clowning on it because it isn’t exactly what they wanted, but it’s still so good and makes me super happy – like please let me enjoy this,” replied another player. While her character model is certainly different from her appearance in the Project Diva rhythm game series, many Miku fans note that her design is always changing.

“Real Miku fans wouldn’t even be complaining because Miku has had multiple art styles over the years,” responded one fan. “The diva model is just one of many and her whole thing is that she can transcend art styles.”

Since her debut in 2007, Hatsune Miku has appeared in hundreds of games, media, and merchandise – most notably Monster Hunter, Persona, and even Magic: The Gathering. All of these have unique aesthetics and show off the popular idol in a new light.

Be sure to check out our Hatsune Miku Fortnite guide to see what the cosmetics look like, and how you can unlock it.