Fortnite players are convinced Epic will secretly drop new Chapter 3 map next month

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is ending soon, but instead of being followed by Season 9, some players are convinced Epic Games is going to drop Chapter 3 instead, along with a new map.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is expected to end on December 5, 2021, which means fans have already been looking forward to what lies ahead in Season 9. But some evidence suggests that Chapter 3 could be coming instead.

Let’s take a look at everything that has surfaced on the internet so far, including rumors of a new map and more. Of course, a lot of it is speculative. So, take it with a grain of salt. However, the signs are promising.

Ako, a popular Fortnite lore theorist, was one of the first to ignite the theory. The first thing Ako pointed out was that the Cube Queen, who was added to the game in the Fortnitemares update, has “ended countless realities.”

She wields staff named the “Reality Render,” and its description says: “This staff has ended countless realities. Soon, the island will join them.”

Her Cubic Vortex back bling also says: “Time is running out for you.”

Another thing Ako cites as evidence is the new Page-Turner emote, which includes a peculiar description saying, “Just a second, I’m almost at the end of the chapter.” There are several other hints included in the tweet, too.

Part 2 pic.twitter.com/8g7fI1lt8f — Ako | Fortnite News (@FNChiefAko) October 26, 2021

Ako isn’t the only one who has contributed to the theory. HYPEX, who is one of the most reliable leakers in the scene, said they thought it was strange that Donald Mustard, the Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, has never “name-dropped” Season 9.

He shared a screenshot of Mustard referring to the next two seasons without specifically calling them Season 9 and Season 10.

The last sentence also alludes to something big happening soon too. “There’s no way this wording is random,” said HYPEX, adding more fuel to the fire.

Donald never name dropped Season 9 & 10, he just says Season 7 and "the two after it". And then there's that last sentence.. There's no way this wording is random lol pic.twitter.com/4V14rk2S24 — HYPEX 🐐 (@HYPEX) October 31, 2021

HYPEX also spotted that the black hole that engulfed the island at the conclusion of Chapter 1 has re-emerged in the files. He thinks it could be further evidence that Chapter 3 could be around the corner, and he’s not alone.

“The Blackhole has been updated again yesterday,” he said. “They added back the hotfix that makes the game load you directly into the Blackhole.

“So many people are speculating that next Season is Chapter 3 due to these hints. Do y’all think it’s really gonna happen?”

The Blackhole has been updated again yesterday, they added back the hotfix that makes the game load you directly into the Blackhole. And so many people are speculating that next Season is Chapter 3 due to these hints, do y'all thing it's really gonna happen? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YbobiRvr8d — HYPEX 🐐 (@HYPEX) October 27, 2021

Another leaker, iFireMonkey, also alluded to the fact that it’s the perfect time for Fortnite to get a new chapter.

Chapter 1 lasted 718 days, spanning ten seasons.

Chapter 2 has only had eight seasons. However, they ran for much longer. It works out to be around 778 days at the end of Season 8, which could mean Chapter 3 is coming.

Chapter 2 Season 8 is currently set to last a total of 83 days. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 28, 2021

That just about sums up all the evidence that has been discovered so far. Nothing has been confirmed yet. However, the evidence is compelling, and a good chunk of the player-base is convinced Chapter 3 is coming.

We’ll have to wait and see whether it all comes to fruition. But in the meantime, there’s still at least another month or so of Season 8 to enjoy.