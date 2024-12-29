Fortnite players convinced Invincible collab is returning after hint from co-creator

A hint from Invincible artist Ryan Ottley has convinced some Fortnite players that a second wave of crossover content may be on the horizon.

Just in time for the Amazon show’s Season 2 premiere, Fortnite hosted an Invincible collaboration that added cosmetics modeled after the eponymous hero, Atom Eve, and Omni-Man.

These items have returned to the in-game shop a few times since then, with Invincible last appearing in late September 2024.

Considering Invincible Season 3 is slated for February 2025, fans of the battle royale hope Epic will unleash another collab, preferably one that includes Mark Grayson’s blue suit and more characters.

Fortnite fans think Ryan Ottley is teasing another Invincible collab

As spotted by Twitter/X user dulow (via ShiinaBR), fans asked Ryan Ottley, a contributing creator for the Invincible comic series, if a second Fortnite crossover would accompany Season 3’s early 2025 debut.

Ottley responded as follows, “Now that would be cool. But I can’t spoil anything if it even was true. I have taken a vow of silence, an unbreakable blood oath!”

The artist’s statement has led some to assume that another collaboration between the two brands may be in the works, especially since Ottley created the loading screen art for the first crossover.

Fan responses to the above post specifically shout out Invincible’s blue suit, Red Rush, Guardians of the Globe, and Allen the Alien as hopeful additions for a potential second wave of skins.

But, other than the possible tease from Ryan Ottley, there is no concrete proof that Invincible content will return to Fortnite anytime soon.

The in-game shop is currently filled with other media collaborations, though, resulting in what Fortnite players have called the best Item Shop in history. Ninja Batman, Cyberpunk 2077’s Johnny Silerhand, Master Chief, and Darth Vader Samurai all occupy the storefront for Chapter 6 Season 1.