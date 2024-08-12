Fortnite players convinced DC collabs are “doomed” after Marvel takes over Chapter 5 Season 4

Epic Games announced a new roster of Marvel skins for Fortnite’s Absolute Doom season, leaving DC fans feeling neglected after years without a collab.

Fortnite has collaborated with DC Comics countless times over its history, proving to be the third biggest collaborator with 24 skins. Despite this, DC fans haven’t received a brand-new skin in the Battle Royale since Chapter 3 Season 3 when Black Adam was released on October 21, 2022.

As players have been gearing up for Chapter 5 Season 4’s Marvel takeover, one DC Fortnite fan, Maximum_Lake_6367 has posed the question: “Whatever happened to the DC skins?”

“They are doomed!” A player simply replied. “Makes me sad. I finally grinded Battles Passes to save up for a Batman skin and it may never come now,” one added.

The topic of discussion among players and DC fans soon turned to the reasons why and specifically who was to blame for the lack of DC skins in Fortnite.

Some highlighted that Disney’s ownership of Marvel and Epic Games was the key factor. “Disney owns it now so the likelihood they’ll sponsor DC is low,” as one said,

However, the majority of comments put the blame on Warner Bros, who owns DC Comics. Most responses echoed: “Warner Bros is burning down right now.”

“Warner brothers is making bad choices that include not making more collabs with Fortnite, that means Epic can’t sell them anymore,” a fan claimed.

Another added: “Warner Bros went to s**t and also Epic signed a billion-dollar deal with their primary competitor. DC in Fortnite might actually be dead.”

Overall, it has been made unclear why DC crossovers have ground to a halt, or when Fortnite players can expect another collaboration.

But, Disney has made further announcements regarding their involvement with Fortnite during their D23 event, meanwhile Epic and DC have not made any announcements or even hinted at a future DC collab.

We have provided a full list of every Marvel skin coming to Fortnite when Chapter 5 Season 4 kicks off on August 16, as well as how you can get your hands on the Doctor Doom skin in Fortnite.