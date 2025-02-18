Fortnite players convinced Chapter 6 Season 2 is “killing” this iconic character

One Fortnite player has argued that adding Midas to Chapter 6 Season 2’s Lawless theme, which revolves around money and gold heists, doesn’t make sense and is ruining the character.

Midas was first introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2 with his iconic “Golden Touch,” a power that in the lore allows him to turn anything into gold with a simple touch. The fan’s post highlights how despite this, he is shown “stealing gold from someone” in next season’s keyart image.

“Why, Fortnite? This fan service is just killing the character. I thought we’d see Midas for the last time in Chapter 5, but now he’s back to steal the only thing he’d never need to steal,” they said.

Fortnite fans divided over Midas’ Chapter 6 Season 2 arrival

The post has gained over 3.2K upvotes in less than a day. “Keep in mind that the bag is also not turning into gold, either. Dude forgot how to use his Gold Touch,” one said.

Another added: “He’s the Frieza of Fortnite. He’s gonna come back as many times as the creators want, in however many new forms.”

However, other players provided reasons as to why his inclusion makes sense. “To be fair, stealing all of the gold other people have would mean he’d be the only person distributing it,” the top comment read. “Exactly, kills competition,” a player replied, as a second stated “He’s a gold dealer.”

“Midas was cursed because of greed, he would steal gold from a baby,” many players echoed, to which one replied, “Now somehow ‘Midas is greedy lol’ is your justification for this? This is legit out of character for who Midas is in the game.”

Dexerto / Epic Games

“Billionaires steal from people all the time. You can have everything and still want more,” another said.

A fan of the lore responded, “Tbf he isn’t a billionaire anymore. He literally lost everything then died, got dragged out of the underworld by his daughter and cat friend into a whole new reality where he now has to start over.”

While others simply repeated the sentiment, “Who cares?” Whether you agree, disagree, or also aren’t bothered about his return allegedly contradicting the lore in Chapter 6 Season 2, Midas is definitely coming.

His Golden Touch ability has been reflected in his various skins and in-game appearances, including his Golden Agent skin, the infamous Marigold Yacht, and various golden versions of classic Fortnite weapons, such as the Mythic Midas’ Drum Gun in Chapter 5 Season 2.

As part of the buildup to the new Fortnite season, Epic Games has also revealed the return of a classic gun for Midas, alongside several new weapons, skins, Medallions, and more to help you in your heists.