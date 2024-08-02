Fortnite players claim “hilariously overpowered” Chapter 5 weapon needs more nerfs

Fortnite players are united against an “overpowered” menace of a weapon in Chapter 5 Season 3. It’s a weapon so powerful that players are sacrificing themselves in the storm to keep it out of play.

As Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 approaches its end, players can still get several mythics in the game. This includes the Conductor Hand Cannon, Cerberus’ Gatekeeper Shotgun, and Megalo Don’s Nitro Fists.

Despite these powerful options, one shotgun in particular had players calling for it to be kept out of reach. Players went as far as finding ways to get it off the map entirely.

On Reddit, a Fortnite player shared a screenshot captioned, “Sacrificed myself so no one would have to die to this gun.” Though they never explicitly mentioned the gun, the community quickly identified it: Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun.

In the comments, Fortnite players voiced their frustrations against the weapon that can only be claimed by dueling the NPC. One exclaimed, “Went against it in 5 matches in a row when I least expected it and each time I’d die. I had to take a mental pause and just went to play festival.”

A second player recalled the history of Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun: “When it first launched in Chapter 5 Season 1, it was hilariously overpowered.”

Epic Games have since nerfed this shotgun by reducing its fire rate and headshot multiplier in update v29.10. That said, this player states that, despite those nerfs, “Oscar’s can still shred.”

Other players took a lighter approach to the dramatic effort to keep Oscar’s Frenzy Auto Shotgun out of reach. They joked, “It’s a noble sacrifice, but you could have left it on storm hidden.”

Another player joined in the fun, “That would’ve been the way to go, but I guess the power of it melted his brain.”

This Fortnite season seems dominated by overpowered weapons like the Nitro Fists and Magneto Power. The one element in Fortnite that seems to be lacking in power, according to player reports, is the Tesla Cybertruck.